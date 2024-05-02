Kazakhstan takes active part in preparations for OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum

Enhancing security and stability in the OSCE region, through digital innovation, sustainable development and climate adaptation were discussed at the First Preparatory Meeting of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the invitation of the Maltese OSCE Chairpersonship-in-Office, Ambassador Mukhtar Tileuberdi moderated the first session of the event, which focused on strengthening energy security and sustainability in trade and transport to reduce the environmental impact on the economy. During this session, OSCE Participating States, together with the expert community, discussed ways to use digital innovations, including artificial intelligence, to ensure sustainable development and effectively address global economic challenges and threats.

In her speech, OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid stressed that using digital technologies in modernizing trade and transport corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, would enable countries to reduce their vulnerability to disruptions in food supply chains. In this context, the Secretary General announced an OSCE project aimed at further developing transport links between Europe and Central Asia by simplifying customs procedures and introducing digital transit documents and electronic queues at checkpoints, which would significantly reduce the time needed to transport goods.

The OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum is a key event in the Economic and Environmental dimension of the Organization. Its objectives include identifying needs and priorities, sharing experiences among the 57 Participating States, and providing a platform for dialogue with international organizations, business, academia, and civil society. In 2024, the First Preparatory Meeting will be followed by a meeting in Malta on 19-20 June this year, and the Final Meeting will take place in Prague on 12-13 September 2024.