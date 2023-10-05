EN
    17:20, 05 October 2023

    Kazakhstan takes another bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling at Hangzhou Asian Games

    Greco-Roman wrestler Alimkhan Syzdykov takes bronze at 19th Asian Games
    Photo: Sabirov Sali/Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstani Alimkhan Syzdykov, who competes in men’s 130kg weight division, has claimed a bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou, Kazinform reports.

    Syzdykov defeated Turkmen wrestler Aibegshazada Kurrayev with the score of 5:1.

    Thus, Kazakhstani wrestlers fighting in six weight categories have grabbed one silver and two bronze medals.

    This became Kazakhstan’s 59th medal at the current Asiad and 37th bronze one.

    The country has already won 8 gold and 14 silver medals at the event.

