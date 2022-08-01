EN
    09:45, 01 August 2022

    Kazakhstan takes another gold at U17 World Wrestling Championships

    ROME. KAZINFORM Freestyle wrestler Kamil Kurugliev from Kazakhstan clinched the world champion’s title in men’s 92kg at the U17 World Wrestling Championships held in Rome from July 25 to 31, 2022, Kazinform reports.

    At the final stage, the Kazakh wrestler defeated Hungarian Musza Arsunkayev with the score 11:0.

    Kamil is a son of Magomed Kurugliev, a bronze medalist in men’s 84kg of the 2005 World Wrestling Championships held in Budapest.

    Earlier Kazinform reported about Daryn Askerbek, a native of East Kazakhstan region, who had grabbed a gold medal at the U17 World Youth Wrestling Championships after beating American Jaxen Patrick Forrest in men’s 55kg.



    Kazakhstan Wrestling Sport
