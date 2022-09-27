Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Pedro Miras Salamanca, the President for the World Petroleum Council, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

In his speech, Smailov pointed out that Kazakhstan takes all necessary measures to strengthen its position as a reliable and responsible participant of the global industrial community.

So, the country ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change, made commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions by 15% by 2030 as well as is developing a 2060 Carbon Neutrality Strategy.

«Kazakhstan takes interest in cooperation on converting its coal power stations into gas, developing the petrochemical industry and hydrogen energy,» said the Kazakh PM.

He also pointed to the importance of holding the 7th Youth Forum of the World Petroleum Council on September 29-October 2 this year.

For his part, Mr Pedro Miras Salamanca thanked the Kazakh government for supporting the holding of the event and the work of the Organization in the region as a whole.









Photo: primeminister.kz











