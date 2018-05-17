Kazakhstan takes lead in striving for green economy, Ban Ki-moon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called Kazakhstan one of the leaders in striving for green economy.

He noted that Kazakhstan's concept of transition to green economy, developed in 2013, fully complies with the directions the EU has undertaken.



"I would like to note the obligation Kazakhstan has assumed is that 50% of all its energy will be generated by alternative sources. I am confident that the Green Technologies International Centre launched by President Nazarbayev in 2017 will be a good instrument for Kazakhstan to take the lead in fulfilling those obligations the worldwide. I think we should congratulate Kazakhstan and support its initiative," Ban Ki-moon said.