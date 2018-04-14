Kazakhstan takes part in 16th IEF in India

BEIJING-NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's delegation led by Vice Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev participated in the 16th International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting in New Delhi, India, on April 10-11, 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Kazakh delegation held negotiations with Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India, Dr. Sun Xiansheng, Secretary General of IEF, and Yuri Sentyurin, Secretary General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).



This year's forum focused on how global shifts, transition policies and new technologies influence market stability and future investment and trade patterns in the energy sector. It brought together over 700 delegates, including IEF Energy Ministers and reps of international petroleum organizations, including OPEC.



In his opening remarks at the forum, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi noted growing energy consumption and gradual shift to ‘green energy'. He also stressed the need to shift to ‘transparent oil and gas market' to fully meet the growing energy demand of humankind.



