Kazakhstan takes part in 2024 IMF and WBG Spring Meetings

Kazakhstan’s delegation is taking part in the 2024 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, D.C., spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said Monday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The delegation is led by Governor of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov and Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova. The event is set to run through April 20.

According to Smadiyarov, as part of the visit the delegation will have meetings with leadership of the international financial institutions and rating agencies as well as American business circles and experts