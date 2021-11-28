Kazakhstan takes part in Council of Foreign Ministers of ECO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 27, 2021, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev took part in the 25th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which was held under chairmanship of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat on the eve of 15th ECO Summit, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event was attended by the heads of the foreign ministries of the member states and the ECO specialized agencies.

The ministers agreed on the draft agenda for the upcoming ECO summit and its final document - the Ashgabat Consensus for Action (Ashgabat Declaration), which is planned to be adopted at a meeting of the leaders of the ECO countries.

The Council approved the report of the ECO Secretary General on the activities of the ECO Secretariat with recommendations on regional ECO projects for 2021-2022 and the Secretariat’s budget for 2022 as well as the report on ECO Vision Midterm Review 2025.

In addition, the meeting approved candidates nominated for the ECO Award. In the category History, culture, literature and art, the candidacy of Orazak Ismagulov, the head of the laboratory of physical anthropology of the National Museum under the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan was approved.

In the end of the COM meeting there was held a ceremony of signing a Memorandum of Understanding between ECO and ESCAP.

On the eve of the ministerial meeting, within the framework of the ECO business forum, a Memorandum aimed at increasing freight traffic along the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway corridor was signed.