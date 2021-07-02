Kazakhstan takes part in Online London Book Fair

LONDON. KAZINFORM Best examples of Kazakh literature were showcased at the Online London Book Fair 2021 to mark the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK, in partnership with the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Bureau of Translations took part in the fair from 21 June to 1 July, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The London Book Fair is a major annual book-publishing trade fair. It is a global marketplace for rights negotiation and the sale and distribution of content across print, audio, TV, film and digital channels.

Every year the Fair sees more than 25,000 publishing professionals arrive in London from around the world. This year, the fair took place as a digital-only event, the Online Book Fair.

English-language books, excerpts, videos, online concerts, and thematic websites were available at the virtual stand branded «30 Years of Independence of Kazakhstan.»

Among other publications, Kazakhstan’s stand showcased Selected Works of Chokan Valikhanov, Anthologies of Contemporary Kazakh Literature, and ABAI, a collection of works by Abai Kunanbaiuly. These premiere English-language volumes were published in partnership with Cambridge University Press in 2019-2020.

The stand also included books from NAB’s new e-library, as well as the new Oxford Dictionary of the Social Sciences and Oxford Dictionary of Economics published by NBT in Kazakh language in cooperation with Oxford University Press. NBT also presented its current project of the new Oxford Qazaq (Kazakh) Dictionary, which covers 500,000 words and is expected to be published by the end of 2021.

About 200 users from around the world visited Kazakhstan’s virtual stand after the launch of the online fair. The materials of the fair will be available until 16 July here: https://online.londonbookfair.co.uk/.