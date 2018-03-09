Kazakhstan takes part in PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games opening ceremony

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Paralympic national team took part in the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games in the Republic of Korea on Friday, Kazinform reports.

Along with 48 other nations, Team Kazakhstan walked in the Parade of Athletes at the 35,000 seat Olympic Stadium in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. Sochi 2014 participant Kazakhstani skier Kairat Kanafin carried the national flag during the parade.



The 42-year-old Kanafin is visually impaired and will compete in PyeongChang with the help of his guide Anton Zhdanovich. Kairat began training in 2001, four years after the unfortunate accident that left him visually impaired. He is now trained by Ivan and Mariya Drobyazko.



It is worth mentioning that South and North Koreas marched separately during the Parade of Athletes. Aside from Kazakhstan, the Central Asian region is represented at the PyeongChang Paralympics by athletes from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.



Six athletes will represent Kazakhstan in PyeongChang in two sports including ski races and biathlon.



The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games brought together 570 athletes from 49 countries are set to compete there.



