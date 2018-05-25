Kazakhstan takes part in SPIEF 2018

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin took part in the 22nd edition of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 (SPIEF) and took the floor at its sessions, the PM's press service informs.

"Digitalization is one of top priorities of Kazakhstan. Delivering an address at the Astana Economic Forum held in Astana on May 17-19, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted digitalization as one of five global megatrends," Mamin told the session themed Digital agenda as a factor of raising EAEU competitive power.



"Kazakhstan launched the countrywide implementation of e-state and social services under the Digital Kazakhstan state-run program. Automation of processes at uranium producing companies let boost Kazatomprom productivity by 10% in a year. Trip Optimizer system implementation at Kazakhstan's locomotives let reduce fuel consumption rate by 5%, pollutant emissions level by 3-17%."



"Digital systems of data processing and data exchange in transport industry let curb term of deliveries en route Asia-Europe to 12 days," he noted.



"Realization of the state program will provide GDP growth by 30% by 2022; economic expansion and development of new industries will let create 300,000 workplaces," he added.



"Kazakhstan has voiced its support to the initiative to develop a joint approach to digitalization of the EAEU national economies," he said.