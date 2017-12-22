Kazakhstan takes part in the UNSC open debate on the situation in Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh delegation headed by the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov took part in the Un Security Council's open debate on the situation in Afghanistan, the country's Foreign Office reports.

The participants of the meeting noted the complicity of the challenges facing Afghanistan, in particular, the increase in the number of terrorist acts, the growth of drug production and the presence of the ISIS militants. At the same time, the parties underlined the importance of the measures taken by the Government of Afghanistan and the international community to stabilize the situation in the country, ensure national reconciliation, economic development and protect and promote women's rights, organize and hold presidential and parliamentary elections in the next two years.

The participants of the debate thanked Kazakhstan for its active position with regards to the issues of security and development in Afghanistan and the Central Asian region.

The Kazakh delegation stressed the importance of close economic cooperation between the countries of the region in facilitating the involvement of Afghan citizens in peaceful activities and, thereby, reducing the number of those joining armed groups and participating in drugs production, adding that this would positively influence the security both within the country as well as across the region.

Kairat Umarov noted that as a firm supporter of regional integration processes Kazakhstan invests in rebuilding transport infrastructure in Afghanistan and provides humanitarian assistance to the country.



The participants of the meeting reaffirmed the commitment of the international community to assisting Afghanistan in achieving peace and prosperity.