Kazakhstan takes part in Turkic world’s first online forum on meteorology

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan joined the first online forum of the Turkic world on meteorology, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

The meeting was also joined by Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization Peterri Tsalas, Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay, and the heads of the ministries and national hydrometerological services of Turkey, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Northern Cyprus, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Services Serikkali Brekeshev congratulated the Turkish State Meteorological Service on 84 years since the establishment and delivered a report on the importance of meteorological infrastructure in building resilience to disasters in the Turkic world.

Highlighting the importance of timely warnings of extreme weather events for different economic sectors and people, the Kazakh vice minister said that such meetings could serve as an effective platform for cooperation and allow for greater joint work in hydrometerological monitoring and forecasting.











