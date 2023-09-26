Kazakhstan takes second silver at 2023 Asian Games

Men’s shooting team of Kazakhstan claimed a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

The team consisting of Bakhtiyar Ibrayev, Andrey Khudyakov and Assadbek Nazirkulov, lost to a South Korean team in a 10 meter running target competition.

Thus, the national team earned its seventh medal at the Games – two silver and five bronze ones.

The Asian Games in Hangzhou will last until October 8.