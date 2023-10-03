EN
    10:31, 03 October 2023

    Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s canoe double event in Hangzhou

    19th Asian Games
    Photo: Olympic.kz

     Kazakhstani ladies grabbed second silver in the Women’s Canoe Double 200m at the ongoing 19th Asian Games, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    Ulyana Kisseleva and Margarita Torlopova of Kazakhstan covered the distance in 46.627 settling for silver.

    The Chinese athletes were 2.331 ahead of the Kazakh pair winning gold. Uzbekistan finished third claiming bronze.

    On Monday, Kazakhstan collected three medals in canoe and kayak sprint.

    Currently Kazakhstan has 42 medals, including four gold, nine silver and 29 bronze medals. It is ranked 12th in the overall medal standings.

    The 19th Asian Games are set to be held in Hangzhou through October 8.

