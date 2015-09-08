Kazakhstan team 2nd at the Asian Karatedo Championship in Yokohama

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's team has taken second place at the XIII Asian Karatedo Championship in Yokohama.

The competition was attended by athletes from 33 countries. Our athletes won 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals, according to the press service of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture. Andrey Aktauov won 1st place in weight category up to 55 kg. Rinat Sagandykov is the 1st in the weight category up to 67 kg. Yermek Aynazarov won the 1st place in the weight category up to 75 kg. Sabina Zakharova brought a silver medal to the national team of Kazakhstan (55 kg). Guzyal Gafurova won the silver medal of the competition in the weight category up to 68 kg. Gauhar Chaykuzova has defeated a representative of Chinese Taipei 4-0 (68 kg) in the fight for the bronze medal.