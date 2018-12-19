Kazakhstan Temir Zholy managing director appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Arman Sultanov has been appointed as a managing director at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC - chairman of the board of directors at Passenger Transportation JSC, the company's press service reports.

According to the order of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC Sauat Mynbayev upon a decision of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC JSC as of December 4, 2018 Arman Sultanov has been appointed as a managing director at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC - chairman of the board of directors at Passenger Transportation JSC, the release reads.