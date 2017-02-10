Kazakhstan Temir Zholy net income amounted 28 billion tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held the meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy", KTZ press service reports.

The meeting approved the Plan of development of JSC "NC "KTZ" for the years 2017-2021.

In 2016 net income of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" amounted to 28 billion tenge. The Company's operating profit for the year amounted to over 90 billion tenge in 2016.

Under the approved development Plan for the years 2017-2021, in the current 2017 net income is expected to reach 29 billion tenge. The Company's operating profit for 2017 is estimated at 127 billion tenge.

The amount of the Company's turnover in 2017 is expected to reach 188,7 billion tkm.

Passenger traffic in 2016 was 18,057 million passenger-km.

In 2017 in connection with the introduction of new routes, particularly in the run-up to EXPO will be an increase in passenger traffic.

The planned volume of transit container traffic in 2017 in the direction of China-EU will amount to 230 thousand TEU, which is 2.2 times higher than in 2016.

During the meeting of the Board of Directors also approved:

• Road map for implementation of the business transformation Program to 2017;

• The plan of measures on realization of the expectations of the Sole shareholder of JSC "NC "KTZ" for the years 2017-2021.

Also heard reports on the results of work in 2016, committees of the Board of Directors, internal audit Service and structural divisions of the Company.