Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reelects Board of Directors
Board of directors of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" has been re-elected until 21 June 2015: 1) Nurjan Baidauletov - director of asset management of "Samruk-Kazyna", the representative of the interests of the sole shareholder; 2) Yerik Balapanov, representative of the interests of the sole shareholder; 3) Adamas Ilkyavichyus - chief director on transformation of "Samruk-Kazyna", the representative of the interests of the sole shareholder; 4) Askar Mamin - chairman of the board of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy"; 5) Jeremy Drew - independent director; 6) Christian Kuhn - independent Director; 7) Tito Syzdykov - independent director; 8) Kalman Somogyi - independent director. Nurzhan Baidauletov is elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy".