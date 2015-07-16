Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reelects Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "National Company" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" has informed about the changes in the composition of the Board of Directors, according to the official portal of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

Board of directors of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" has been re-elected until 21 June 2015: 1) Nurjan Baidauletov - director of asset management of "Samruk-Kazyna", the representative of the interests of the sole shareholder; 2) Yerik Balapanov, representative of the interests of the sole shareholder; 3) Adamas Ilkyavichyus - chief director on transformation of "Samruk-Kazyna", the representative of the interests of the sole shareholder; 4) Askar Mamin - chairman of the board of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy"; 5) Jeremy Drew - independent director; 6) Christian Kuhn - independent Director; 7) Tito Syzdykov - independent director; 8) Kalman Somogyi - independent director. Nurzhan Baidauletov is elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy".