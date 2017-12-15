Kazakhstan temperatures expected to dip to -30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cold weather will persist in Kazakhstan throughout the holidays, Kazhydromet says.

"The spur of the cold and powerful Siberian anticyclone will determine the weather on holidays and weekend throughout the territory of Kazakhstan. Thus, the weather is expected to be mainly without precipitation with fogs overnight and low temperatures," the Met Office said.

In the northern, central and eastern regions night temperatures are already below -30°. And in the coming days across all the country's territory temperature are expected to be 2...5°С below the norm.