Kazakhstan, Thailand discuss oil and energy cooperation

Kazakh ambassador to Thailand Arman Issetov met with Chairperson of the Board of the Thai energy company Bangchak Corporation Pichai Chunhavajira, where the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas sector, as well as the possibility of implementing investment projects in the field of energy and mineral resources extraction in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the Thai company in detail about Kazakhstan's achievements in the oil and gas industry and focused on the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to improve the investment climate, conditions for foreign investors, as well as investment support tools.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness for further cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of oil production and refining, and discussed the possibility of exchanging delegations in the energy sector of both countries.