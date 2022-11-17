Kazakhstan thankful to EU for support of its large-scale political transformations – FM Tleuberdi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi has met today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, who is paying a visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«The visit is taking place on the eve of important political event - the election of the President of Kazakhstan set for November 20. We are grateful to the European Union for a consistent support of large-scale political and socio-economic transformations launched in our country, as well as for a positive feedback of the European partners in regards to our efforts of building a fair Kazakhstan,» said Mukhtar Tleuberdi at a briefing in Akorda.

The Minister highlighted that next year will mark the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

«We highly appreciate our relations based on trust, mutual respect and common priorities. We are interested in effective implementation of the EU-Kazakhstan Extended Partnership and Cooperation Agreement which covers today 29 spheres of interaction,» added he.