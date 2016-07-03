Kazakhstan the 1st Central Asian state to sit on UNSC, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Turkmen ethno-cultural association congratulates all people of Kazakhstan on its election as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018.

"This is a deserved result of 25 years of peaceful initiatives of our President and Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. 138 states supported our country at the election of the UN Security Council nonpermanent members - this is a recognition of Kazakhstan's credibility by the international community.



Our country will replace Malaysia as a representative of the Asia-Pacific Group and will become the first Central Asian state to sit on the Council.



We are sure that Kazakhstan will deservedly represent its stance on terrorism, nuclear disarmament, and regional conflicts at the global level," the association said in a statement.