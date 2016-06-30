Kazakhstan the first Central Asian country to serve on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 28, 2016 Kazakhstan was election a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2017-2018. 138 out of 193 UN member states voted for Kazakhstan, the first Central Asian country to join a member of the most important political body of the UN. The UNSC is one of the UN's six principal bodies, with the UN's primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, lessening international tensions, preventing conflicts between countries and taking steps to end wars.

"The result of the voting showed the respect of the global community for the peaceful internal and external policy of Kazakhstan and its President Nursultan Nazarbayev," the statement reads.



On January 1, 2017, Kazakhstan will replace Malaysia in the United Nations Security Council whose term as a non-permanent member expires at the end of 2017.



Prime Minister Karim Massimov and Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev informed about the election of Kazakhstan via Twitter.



"Congratulations! Idrissov has written we are chosen as a non-permanent member of The United Nations Security Council," K. Massimov wrote on Twitter.



"Kazakhstan is a UNSC Member. It's a historic achievement of my country led by President Nazarbayev on the 25th Anniversary of Independence," K. Tokayev also said via Twiter.



After the successful outcome of the election in New York Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the people of Kazakhstan regarding election of our country as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2017-2018.



"Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council is a historical achievement. This is the success of both Kazakhstan and entire Central Asian region, which has never been represented in the structure supervising international peace and security. Kazakhstan has been elected as a member of the UN Security Council for the oncoming two years. This will be an uneasy period in international relations, judging by today," President Nazarbayev stressed in his address.



"Along with old conflicts, the world has faced an unprecedented scope of new threats to security. We will make a weighty contribution to the search for resolution of global problems. Stable and secure world is what we want for all our citizens. Namely for this reason, Kazakhstan will use its chance to make future more confident and favorable," the Kazakh leader said.



"We intend to draw the world community's attention to our initiatives aimed at building the world free of nuclear weapons, virus of wars and conflicts.

Kazakhstan will work on achievement of this noble goal by the UN's 100th anniversary in 2045.



We will promote the anti-terrorist initiatives which I outlined at the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in 2015.



Kazakhstan will boost resolution of the water, energy and food security issues. All these issues are crucial for everyone," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

"The participation in resolution of the key problems of today opens an opportunity for us to develop relations with many countries and regions.

The election to the UN Security Council is a deserved success of the entire nation of Kazakhstan.



It proves maturity of the nation.



We are thankful to all the countries which backed candidacy of Kazakhstan as a responsible country capable of promoting the values of peace and cooperation.



I am confident that our republic will worthily fulfill its mission as part of its membership in the UNSC.



This will be one more historical step towards accession of Kazakhstan to the club of most developed countries of the world and to building a secure and prospering state. I would like to congratulate all the Kazakhstanis on this important event in the year of the 25th anniversary of our independence. This is a worthy event to be proud of our country," the Head of State said.



Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon was one of the first to congratulate President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the country's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in a telephone call.



During the conversation the UN Secretary General congratulated the Kazakh President on Kazakhstan's election as a UNSC non-permanent member on June 28 in New York.

Ban Ki-moon especially emphasized that results of the voting illustrate appreciation of President Nazarbayev's constructive foreign policy.

The Head of State, in turn, noted it is a success of the entire Central Asian region, not only Kazakhstan as none of the Central Asian states have ever served on the Security Council.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that he considers Kazakhstan's membership in the UNSC as a huge responsibility.



The European Union (EU) also extended its congratulations to a long-time Central Asian partner on its election to the United Nations Security Council for 2017-2018.



Maja Kocijancic, the EU Spokesperson, said that the EU was following Kazakhstan's election campaign to the United Nations Security Council with great interest, a cornerstone of which were the country's proposals on a number of important global agendas such as water security, food security, energy security and nuclear security, all of which are also among the foreign policy priorities of the European Union.

The provisional application of the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement calls for the enhancement of the EU-Kazakhstan bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in the field of foreign policy and security policy.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan's membership of the Security Council as a non-permanent member will further boost the EU-Kazakhstan partnership as well as multilateral cooperation," the EU Spokesperson said in conclusion.



President of the Russian Federation, the closets neighbor and ally of Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to his Kazakhstani counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev over the phone.



During the telephone talk the Russian President congratulated the Head of State on Kazakhstan winning a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018.

The leaders of the two countries also touched upon the issues of bilateral cooperation.



Another prominent global leader President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan phoned Nursultan Nazarbayev in order to congratulate the fraternal people of Kazakhstan on becoming a non-permanent member of the UNSC.



During the talk the Turkish President congratulated N. Nazarbayev on the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 in New York on June 28.



R. Erdogan also invited the President of Kazakhstan to visit Turkey at any convenient for him time.



President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko also was among global leaders who extended their congratulations to Kazakhstan over the phone.



Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Rashid Alimov said that Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018 will strengthen the SCO's role in solution of regional and global problems.



"The Republic of Kazakhstan has recently assumed the SCO chairmanship. It is quite symbolical that it coincided with Kazakhstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. It will undoubtedly strengthen the SCO's role in solution of the pressing issues in the region and beyond, including fight against international terrorism and other present-day threats," Mr. Alimov said on the margins of the roundtable dedicated to the presentation of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the SCO in 2016-2017.

"The fact that the capital of Kazakhstan will host the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 at the same time is also important. Kazakhstan is the second SCO member state after China to host the exhibition. It demonstrates the huge credibility Kazakhstan has in the international arena and success it has achieved through the years of independence," he stressed.

"Kazakhstan's election to the UNSC is the victory of all Central Asian countries," said Alimov, adding that it is a huge honor.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said that Iran supported membership of Kazakhstan in the United Nations Security Council due to high capacity of the Kazakh government.



The 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly on June 28 elected Sweden, Bolivia, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan to serve on the UN Security Council for a period of two years, starting from January 1, 2017.



Qassemi said that Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian state to be elected non-permanent member of the Security Council.



Kazakhstan is able to play a positive role in the UN Security Council at a time when the world is facing with different challenges, Qassemi said.



The people of Kazakhstan were also delighted by the fact that Kazakhstan won a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.



"Election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council is a recognition of Kazakhstan's international achievements and its leader Nursultan Nazarbayev," said then-Majilis Speaker of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin thinks.



"The election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council was another indication of the growing status of our country in the international arena. This is a historic event for us. Led by President Nazarbayev Kazakhstan has covered all the way from being a member country of this powerful organization to a country taking part in the work of this supreme body," N. Nigmatulin said.



The Majilis Speaker also added that the election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council was the recognition of the President of Kazakhstan as a leader of the global scale. In whole, this is a result of hard work that has been conducted by the President of Kazakhstan since the first days of independence for the good of peace and dialogue between civilizations and cultures and strengthening of trust between countries and peoples.



Senate Speaker Kassym-ZHomart Tokayev congratulated President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on Kazakhstan's election to the UN Security Council as well.



" Kazakhstan received 138 support votes for becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 at the sitting of the UN General Assembly in New York. This is a historic event for Kazakhstan. I congratulate Nursultan Nazarbayev and all the people of Kazakhstan on this historic milestone. This is a historic victory of the diplomacy of Kazakhstan headed by our Head of State," K. Tokayev said.



The Speaker noted that a group of Kazakhstani diplomats, public figures contributed greatly to this achievement and Senator Birganym Aitimova was among them. Thus, on behalf of all the senators he expressed gratitude to her for her contribution.



Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Mr. Rashid Alimov in his congratulatory message stressed that the election of the Republic of Kazakhstan a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 is the recognition of its well-deserved international standing.



"Election of Kazakhstan a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 is the recognition of its well-deserved international standing and active role it plays in global affairs," said Alimov.

"Over the years of independence President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has suggested a whole spectrum of strategically important political initiatives that show the country is deeply concerned about the world and humankind's fate," he noted.

"It is quite symbolical that election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council has coincided with its chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). It will allow the SCO to step up interaction with the UN in solution of regional problems given that China and Russia are the permanent members of the UNSC," he added.



Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov said that the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is a triumphal win of our country and the entire nation of Kazakhstan.



"Dear compatriots! The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan congratulates you on a historical event! The Republic of Kazakhstan has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN's key structure - the Security Council. Our country became the first in Central Asia to be admitted to the UNSC membership. 138 out of 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly voted to let Kazakhstan be a part of the UNSC," said Y.Tugzhanov.

During the period from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018 Kazakhstan will represent the Asia-Pacific group of countries and will officially join the activity of the UN's most important political structure which is imposed the functions on maintaining global peace and security.

Tugzhanov emphasized that this is a triumphal victory of peaceful foreign policy of the First President of Kazakhstan, the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and his policy of peace and accord. "This is a victory of the whole nation of Kazakhstan. The election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council brightly demonstrates recognition of international weight of our country, its contribution to ensuring international security and confidence-building measures in inter-state relations," stressed Deputy Chairman of the Assembly.

Many prominent public institutes and organization extended their congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the election of the country as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



The National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan also extended its congratulations to President Nursultan Nazarbayev on election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.



Indeed, this a historical success of our country and Kazakhstani diplomacy, the Academy says.



"The participation of our President in important international forums, his speeches regarding the relevant topics of the global and regional security, in particular, his latest initiatives presented at the UNGA's 70th jubilee meeting in 2015 and at the Global Nuclear Security Summit in 2016 had a positive effect.



The election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council will enable our country to be directly involved in formation of the current global agenda in security and update the most important issues of the Central Asian region at the international level.



We believe that this historical event will promote further strengthening of Kazakhstan's authority at the global arena," the message of congratulation reads.

The Association of Kazakhstani Universities said that the election of Kazakhstan to the non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 is an explicit recognition of our country in a fight for nuclear disarmament.



"This historical event is an explicit recognition of international authority of the Republic of Kazakhstan led by our President N.Nazarbayev and highlights its active role in the global community. This is a victory of Kazakhstani diplomacy and an explicit recognition of our country's merits in the fight for nuclear disarmament and in creation of a unique program of inter-ethnic accord and inter-faith tolerance.



EXPO-2017, Universiade-2017, the forums in the field of economy, education, healthcare held in Kazakhstan are the world-level events reflecting our country's deep concern over the destinies of the world and the mankind.



Kazakhstan is an active member of many international organizations - the UN, the OSCE, SCO, OIC, CSTO, CIS and others. It is quite symbolic that the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council coincided with the start of our chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2017, which will allow to more effectively interact with the UN in resolution of the acute regional problems.



Kazakhstan fully backs peacekeeping activity and efforts of the UN in strengthening its peacekeeping potential. The Republic has deserved its wide recognition in the UN as the country with a well-weighted and constructive approach to the solution of global problems," the Association notes.



Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China Shakhrat Nuryshev stressed that the election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 is evaluated by the global community as a recognition of the Kazakhs President's efforts on ensuring international security and development.



"We evaluate this as a recognition of Kazakhstan President's efforts on building nuclear-weapon-free world, strengthening the global and regional security, establishment of a constructive dialogue of cultures and civilizations, preservation of inter-faith and inter-ethnic harmony, as well as ensuring step-by-step socio-economic development of the country," said the Kazakh Diplomat while welcoming the participants of the roundtable meeting.

Sh.Nuryshev thanked the representatives of all partner countries for the support of Kazakhstan's candidacy. He expressed hope that all-round involvement of our country to the resolution of a complex of regional and global processes will enable Kazakhstan to promote resolution of the international security issues set to the UNSC.

"Since January 2016, Kazakhstan has been chairing the EEU. Recently, we have assumed the chairmanship in the SCO. I hope, that due to joint efforts, we will be able to start working on integration of the SCO with the EEU and the Silk Road Economic Belt. Undoubtedly, amid implementation of the new initiatives, Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening of mutually beneficial and friendly relations with our closest neighbor countries including China. China has been and remains a reliable partner of Kazakhstan with whom we enjoy all-round strategic partnership," stressed the Ambassador.

The Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan congratulated the Head of State and all the people of the country on election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council as well.

"First of all, it is a bright example of recognition of a high authority of the President of Kazakhstan who became the first among the global leaders to express political will and renounce the nuclear arsenal.



It is symbolic that the decision was adopted in the year of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. For all these years, our country has been conducting a balanced internal and foreign policy and enjoys recognition of the international community.



We are confident that active involvement of our country in the activity of the UN Security Council will raise the country's international authority and will open wide opportunities for Kazakhstan to contribute to the formation of the global agenda," the Alliance says.



The Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan also joined those lauding Kazakhstan for winning a non-permanent seat on the UNSC.



"This event demonstrated again the authority of Kazakhstan and its Leader at the international arena. It expresses high evaluation and recognition of the young country's peaceful policy by the global community.



The global initiatives promoted by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev became relevant for all the member states of this international organization.



We are confident that further initiatives of the Head of State will be accepted and backed by the international community," the Communist People's Party says.



The Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs congratulated the people of Kazakhstan and the Head of State on election of our country to the UNSC non-permanent membership for 2017-2018.



"This historical event is a merit of the President of Kazakhstan, his high international authority and result of his step-by-step internal and foreign policies.



This is one more reason to be proud of our achievements and success at the international arena.

Our country has been provided a unique opportunity to promote its interests in the most authoritative organization of the world.

We believe that Kazakhstan's activity at this post will contribute to further ensuring of peace and security at the global level," the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs notes.

Kazakhstan-2050 Movement also congratulated Kazakhstanis on admission of the country to the UN Security Council non-permanent membership for years 2017-2018.



"Our country has gained support of 138 countries due to high authority and unique international initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

We believe that from the tribune of this international platform our country will make greater contribution to the strengthening of worldwide security," the message of congratulation reads.



State Commissioner for Counter-Terrorism and Security of China Cheng Guoping told at the roundtable titled "Kazakhstan: 25 years on the way of peace, security and development" in Beijing that the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 is result of prosperous development of Kazakhstan and wise policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Government is China expresses confidence that Kazakhstan will overcome all the difficulties and continue to be the main force in ensuring peace and stability in Central Asia.



"After becoming an independent country Kazakhstan has gone its own way of development over 25 years. Presently, Kazakhstan is second among the CIS member states in terms of the per capita GDP. We can say that led by Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan has become a stable, strong and respected country in the international arena," he said.



According to him, Kazakhstan contributed greatly to ensuring regional and global security.



"The initiative of N. Nazarbayev on establishment of the CICMA and the efforts on promotion and strengthening of this forum are very important.

Currently, China is presiding in the CICMA and Kazakhstan renders all-round support to it," Cheng Guoping stressed.



"Last year, at the sitting of the UN General Assembly N. Nazarbayev put forward initiatives that received support from many world countries," the Chinese diplomat noted.



In his interview to Kazakhstan journalists Cheng Guoping congratulated Kazakhstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.



"I was glad to hear the news that Kazakhstan was elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. This is a result of prosperous development of Kazakhstan and wise policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Led by N. Nazarbayev Kazakhstan has gone its own way of development over 25 years of independence. The President of Kazakhstan makes all the rights decision under the conditions of the global economic crisis," he said.



The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan believes that the election of Kazakhstan as a UNSC non-permanent member is the recognition of high international status of Kazakhstan.



"Dear fellow countrymen! The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan congratulates you on the historic event, which is the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 for the first time in history.



Our country has become the first Central Asian country to be elected to the UN Security Council. At sitting of the UN General Assembly in New York on June 28, Kazakhstan received 138 of 193 support votes.



On January 1, 2017, Kazakhstan will replace Malaysia in the United Nations Security Council whose term as a non-permanent member expires at the end of 2017. The main purpose of the work of the Security Council of the UN is maintenance of global peace and security. This is a triumphant victory of the peaceful policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. This is also a victory of the entire nation of Kazakhstan.



The election of Kazakhstan as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council has become a demonstration of high international status of Kazakhstan and its contribution to strengthening of international security. The initiative of Kazakhstan to close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site and renounce its nuclear arsenal was supported and approved worldwide.



Initiatives on establishment of the CICMA, presidency of Kazakhstan in the OSCE, establishment of the nuclear weapon-free zone in Central Asia and others made Kazakhstan a leader in terms of promotion of peaceful initiatives and creating a climate of confidence globally.



The Manifesto of the President of Kazakhstan called "The World. The 21st Century" put forward at the Nuclear Security Summit in the USA has become an official document of the UN.



The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan expresses gratitude and congratulates President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan on this historic victory of the international policy of Kazakhstan.



This victory is a guarantee of strengthening of security in Central Asia and each citizen of our country as well!" the Assembly said in a statement.

President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov also congratulated the people of Kazakhstan and his counterpart President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018.



According to President Karimov, this historic milestone illustrates Kazakhstan's success in the development of sovereign state. Over the past years Kazakhstan has made a drastic breakthrough to become a relevant partner for the international community.



The Uzbek President stressed that ‘such historic victory would have been impossible 25 years ago'. He also emphasized that election as one of non-permanent members of the UNSC is the achievement for the entire region and Kazakhstan will be responsible for promoting its interests.

The President of Uzbekistan especially noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev is his close ally and friend and wished him new success and good luck in carrying out the honorable mission at such prestigious international institution as the UN Security Council.



Member of the European Parliament Andrejs Mamikins told Kazinform correspondent that the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018 is a fantastic victory of Kazakhstan's diplomacy and the proof the country has chosen the right political course.



"This is a fantastic victory of Kazakhstan's diplomacy and the proof Kazakhstani authorities have chosen the right political course," said member of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs.



According to the European parliamentarian, Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy played a big role in the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

"Well-balanced policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, on the one hand, and firm stance protecting its own national interest, on the other hand, paid off," Mr. Mamikins noted.

In his words, the two-year term for the UNSC non-permanent members will allow the Kazakh side to implement its initiatives within the council.

"Two years is a lot of time in terms of politics and especially in international relations. From now on Kazakhstan's voice will sound proudly at the international arena. I would like to congratulate your authorities on the historic chance and hopefully it won't be the last one," Mr. Mamikins stressed.



One of the leading parties in Kazakhstan - Akzhol - also congratulated the entire Kazakhstan on the historic milestone.



"This is a success of the young state, the world's recognition of Kazakhstan's role and its leader in enhancing the international security, based on the historic decision to shut down the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and the 4th largest nuclear arsenal at the dawn of our Independence.

It would be hard to overestimate the importance of Kazakhstan's election as the non-permanent member of the UNSC amid escalation of terrorism, ongoing fight against ISIL, bloody terrorist acts in the Middle East, in Paris, in Brussels, Istanbul and Aktobe.

As a non-permanent member of the UNSC, Kazakhstan will protect the human civilization, peace and stability in the world.

We're convinced that the voice of our country will be relevant and meaningful," the party said in a statement.



Members of the scientific expert panel of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan said that the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the international recognition of President Nazarbayev's authority and appreciation of his breakthrough global initiatives.



"The scientific expert panel of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan congratulates the country on the triumph of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's peaceful foreign policy.

From January 1, 2017 and till December 31, 2018 the Republic of Kazakhstan, representing the Asia-Pacific Group, will officially participate in the work of the United Nations Security Council that maintains global peace and security.

Undoubtedly, our country headed by the Head of State will deservedly carry out its new honorable mission on strengthening global security and confidence-building measures in international relations," the panel said in a statement.



The Kazakhstan Entrepreneurs' Forum extended its congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2017-2018 as well.



"This decision is the appreciation by the global community of President Nazarbayev's initiatives in the sphere of security and nuclear-free world.

Participation in the UNSC's work will lift Kazakhstan to the highest level of discussion and decision-making process.

We are confident that Kazakhstan will continue to contribute greatly to the liquidation of the global challenges to humanity in the 21st century in the course of its membership," the forum said in a statement.



The Kazakhstan Veterans' Council also congratulated Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018.



"Thanks to unique international initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev we've achieved such international recognition.

"Kazakhstan on the initiative of President Nazarbayev has become the first country in history to abandon its nuclear arsenal. Our country is one of the world's leaders in terms of strengthening global and regional security.

President Nazarbayev's article the Manifesto. The World. The 21st century has quickly become the official document of the UN General Assembly and the UNSC.

Participation in the UNSC's work will open new horizons for Kazakhstan in terms of promotion of its global initiatives for the sake of peace in the world.

We are sure that Kazakhstan will deservedly fulfill this honorable mission," the council said in a statement.



Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev received congratulations from the Kazakhstan Trade Unions' Federation on election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018.



"Undoubtedly, this is the new page in the history of Kazakhstan. Our country has become the first Central Asian state to serve on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member.

Over 25 years Kazakhstan has become a full-fledged member of the international community and active participant of the processes on strengthening of the global security, unity and stability in the world.

This is a deserved achievement of President Nazarbayev's consistent work on promotion of peace in the entire world. This is a victory of all Kazakhstanis!

Participation in the UNSC's work will surely open new opportunities for promotion of Kazakhstan's global initiatives," the federation said in a statement.



Additionally, member states of the Conference on Interaction and Cooperation in Central Asia (CICA) congratulated Kazakhstan on being elected to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member for 2017-2018.



"I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate our friends in Kazakhstan on the occasion of its election as a non-permanent member of the UNSC," said Gong Jianwei, CICA Executive Director.

Gong Jianwei praised Kazakhstan's role and its initiatives in the issues of security and geopolitical challenges. He reminded that during the 70th session of the UN General Assembly last September President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward a number of proposals aimed at restoring trust in international relations, strengthening peace and security in the region and beyond.

In her congratulatory message member of the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Gulnara Annakuliyeva especially stressed that Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian state to win a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).



"It is no coincidence that Kazakhstan has become the non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2017-2018. It has taken Kazakhstan with its peaceful policy and initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev 25 years to do that. Over these years of strengthening its sovereignty and independence, the Republic of Kazakhstan has helped to resolve many conflicts," Ms Annakuliyeva told Kazinform correspondent.

She noted that Kazakhstan has become the first Central Asian state to be elected to the UNSC that maintains peace and security in the world.

"We are confident that Kazakhstan among 15 member states of the UNSCE will deservedly represent its stance on fight against terrorism, nuclear disarmament, settlement of regional conflicts, as well as peace and accord in the international community," Ms Annakuliyeva added.



The Association of Chechen and Ingush people of Kazakhstan "Vainakh" believes that Kazakhstan has become a political power to reckon with after it was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).



"This is a deserved victory of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's policy.

Now Kazakhstan can implement the proposals outlined in the Manifesto. The World. The 21st Century as a member of the UNSC.

Over 25 years of its independence Kazakhstan has followed the path of peace, unity and nuclear disarmament.

Kazakhstan has become a political power to reckon with. Membership in the UNSC will give us an additional opportunity to solve the global challenges," the association said in a statement.



The Karachay-Balkar Ethno-Cultural Association congratulated Leader of the Nation - President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the historic milestone - election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).



"This achievement demonstrates the authority of our President in the world and recognition of Kazakhstan's efforts in strengthening of peaceful dialogue in international relations and settlement of armed conflicts.

Kazakhstan has become a leader of the global movement for peace and disarmament after it abandoned its nuclear arsenal, shut down the Semipalatinsk test site, convoked the CICA, co-founded the SCO, and chaired the OSCE.

We are confident that membership in the UNSC will allow Kazakhstan to promote landmark initiatives and deservedly carry out this honorable mission," the association said in a statement.



The Kazakhstani Association of Greek Communities "Filiya" also extended congratulations to all Kazakhstanis and Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev on the election of our republic as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018.



"Results of the election held at the UN General Assembly in New York proved how internationally respected Kazakhstan is.

This victory will allow Kazakhstan to raise its credibility in the international arena and play a role in the solution of global issues of peace and security.

We are convinced that our country will continue to carry out its peacekeeping efforts within the framework of the UNSC.

Key values of the Kazakhstani society are tolerance, unity and accord will be conveyed at the global level," the association said in a statement.



Congratulatory message from the Republican Youth Organization "Zharassym" states that Nursultan Nazarbayev's well-balanced policy helped Kazakhstan secure a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018.



"Since attaining independence the peaceful political and economic course of Kazakhstan has become the reason the international community recognized it.

Well-balanced and far-sighted policy of Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev allowed Kazakhstan to establish political and economic ties within the shortest possible time and integrate into the global space.

Kazakhstan is a respected member of many international organizations and its peaceful initiatives are praised highly.

Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the year of 25th anniversary of its independence is another proof of its authority in the international arena," the organization said in a statement.



Director of the regional museum of literature and art named after Bukhar Zhirau in Pavlodar Ms Roza Igibayeva believes that the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is a one more big achievement of our country in the international arena.



"Our country is just 25 years old but thanks to our leader Nursultan Nazarbayev and his far-sighted and peaceful policy Kazakhstan has earned remarkable standing in the world," Ms Igibayeva told Kazinform correspondent.

"Since the early days of his tenure the President has done a lot to stabilize the social life in the country and to unite us all into one nation. There have never been any inter-ethnic or inter-faith conflicts in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has no enemies and ill-wishers thanks to its multi-vector policy," she stressed.

"Many of the initiatives put forward by Kazakhstan are supported worldwide," Ms Igibayeva noted. "One of the recent documents - the Manifesto. The World. The 21st Century" - was praised and welcomed by other countries. Kazakhstan abandoned its nuclear arsenal and has the moral right to call on nuclear disarmament."

"As the majority of Kazakhstanis, I'm proud of my peaceful country and confident that Kazakhstan's voice and its constructive proposals on strengthening of peace will be heard at the UNSC," she said in conclusion.



Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the recognition of our country and Nursultan Nazarbayev's merits in strengthening of peace and stability in the world, said members of the youth branch of the Chechen-Ingush Ethno-Cultural Association in Taraz city.



"For each Kazakhstani this is the reason to be proud of Kazakhstan and our President. The UNSC seat is a wonderful opportunity to once again demonstrate modern and strong Kazakhstan with unique model of public accord.

We are confident that our country's two-year term on the UNSC will be successful. Alga, Kazakhstan!" the members said in statement.

The Turkmen ethno-cultural association congratulated Kazakhstan on becoming the first Central Asian country on the United Nations Security Council.

"This is a deserved result of 25 years of peaceful initiatives of our President and Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. 138 states supported our country at the election of the UN Security Council non-permanent members - this is a recognition of Kazakhstan's credibility by the international community.

Our country will replace Malaysia as a representative of the Asia-Pacific Group and will become the first Central Asian state to sit on the Council.

We are sure that Kazakhstan will deservedly represent its stance on terrorism, nuclear disarmament, and regional conflicts at the global level," the association said in a statement.



The women's nongovernmental organizations also extended their congratulations on Kazakhstan's convincing victory at the election of non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018.



"In the year of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence we consider this victory as a triumph of Kazakhstan's diplomacy led by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Nazarbayev's personal contribution is invaluable. The principles of peace and accord put forward by the Kazakh leader in the Manifesto. "The World. The 21st Century" generated intense public interest.

We are convinced that new global initiatives of Kazakhstan as the non-permanent member of the UNSC will greatly contribute to strengthening of global peace and stability and will be supported by the global community," the organizations said in a statement.



The Tajik Ethno-Cultural Association "Avitsenna" sees the election of Kazakhstan to the UNSC as a deserved victory.



"Kazakhstan's membership is the global recognition of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's policy of peace and accord.

This is a historic milestone for our country and a very important and symbolical date in the year of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

Participation in the work of the UNSC will lift Kazakhstan to a brand new level.

We are 100% sure that Kazakhstan will deservedly carry out this honorable mission," the congratulatory message reads.



The Women's Club "Astana-Baiterek" said that by electing Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UNSC its member countries recognized Kazakhstan's peaceful initiatives.



"Terrorism and radicalism are the real global threat to all countries and the entire international community. President Nazarbayev's initiatives have always been aimed at liquidation of these threats not only in the Central Asian region, but also at a global scale.

The President's Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" calls on the world to develop global dialogue and cooperation and enhance the peacekeeping role of international organizations.

Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UNSC is the recognition of our contribution to maintenance of security and development of peace initiatives," the club said in a statement.

The 28th of June 2016 became the historic milestone for the entire Kazakhstan. For the first time in history our country obtained the status of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018, said Alexander Dederer, Chairman of the "Vozrozhdeniye" (Revival) Association of the public associations of Germans in Kazakhstan.



"Status of the non-permanent member of the UNSC is the recognition of Kazakhstan's merits in nonproliferation as well as its efforts to preserve peace and security. And by that I mean Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the OSCE and other peaceful initiatives," he told Kazinform correspondent.

According to Mr. Dederer, this [membership in the UNSC] is a huge responsibility and honor for Kazakhstan. "I believe this is a merit of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. Thanks to his strategic policy our country enjoys such tremendous success," he noted.



The Youth Movement against Extremism "Kazakhstan for Peace" congratulated President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev on election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018 stressing that the world recognized his course on global stability strengthening.



"This is the recognition of Nazarbayev's strategic course aimed at strengthening the global stability and peace by the international community.

We - the generation of peers of the independence - are confident that Kazakhstan will deservedly carry out its mission and will continue to promote the ideas of peace and overall security!" the congratulatory message reads.



The National Values Center "Otbasym" believes that the United Nations SC membership demonstrates Kazakhstan's growing authority in the world.

"This victory once again demonstrates the growing authority of our country in the international arena. We are confident that our country will greatly contribute to strengthening of peace, security and stability in the world.



Undoubtedly, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev played the decisive role in this historic milestone. Thanks to his international initiatives and constructive foreign policy, our President is the universally recognized leader of the global movement for peace and security.



We are sure that Kazakhstan will deservedly carry out this honorable mission," the center said in a statement.



Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (2017-2018) is mainly thanks to authority of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, believes director of Karaganda regional branch of "Political Analysts Congress" Yesset Yessengarayev.



"Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council is a result of Kazakhstan's foreign policy since the early days of independence. All these years Kazakhstan has been conducting the consistent policy aimed at strengthening peace. Undoubtedly, the decision of the countries that voted for Kazakhstan was dictated by authority of our President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the world," Mr. Yessengarayev told Kazinform correspondent.

"This is the recognition of Kazakhstan by the international community. I am sure that Kazakhstan will successfully carry out this mission at the UNSC," he added.



Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is a success in the international arena not only for Kazakhstanis, but for the entire Kazakh nation, even those residing abroad, President of the National and Cultural Autonomy of Kazakhs of the Tyumen Region Yessengaliy Ibrayev told Kazinform.



"We, the Kazakhs of Russia, follow closely the events in the land of our ancestors and we feel proud of Kazakhstan's achievements in global policy.

Being the center of Eurasia, Kazakhstan under the wise leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev conducts a multi-vector peaceful policy, surrounding itself with friends and partners. Our motherland has no enemies or foes. This is illustrated by the fact that 138 states voted for Kazakhstan's membership on the UNSC," Mr. Ibrayev told Kazinform correspondent.

According to him, throughout the past 25 years Kazakhstan, gradually, step by step, has made its way into the club of the world's most developed countries.

"Winning a seat on the UNSC proves that Kazakhstan has a lot to offer in terms of strengthening peace in the world," he added.



Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018 is the recognition of the international community, on the one hand, and a huge responsibility for the country, on the other hand. Kazakhstan should become an example of usage of the dialogue and constructiveness, believes Doctor of Science (Political Science) Gulnar Nasimova.



"Our country not only demonstrates the entire world its readiness to maximally contribute to stability in the world, but also often provides a platform for negotiations. Membership in the UN Security Council will clearly require Kazakhstan to invest atomic efforts given the current situation in the world and new threats to stability and security," Ms Nasimova told Kazinform correspondent.

"This is a huge responsibility for Kazakhstan that has to become an example of usage of the dialogue and constructiveness both in domestic and foreign policy," she added.



Chairman of the Aktau branch of the "Koreans of Kazakhstan Association" Raisa Madenova said she doesn't need no explanation of Kazakhstan's wish to sit on the United Nations Security Council. "If we have an opportunity to influence the decisions of the UNSC permanent members, our country should strive to do so, she told Kazinform correspondent.



"I don't think everyone has realized the importance of this step. Two years that Kazakhstan will spend as a non-permanent member of the UNSC will give the country and its citizens advantages in the years to come," she shared her thoughts with Kazinform correspondent.

"I'll try to explain what I mean by that. I come from a multinational family where everyone tries to demonstrate tolerance and understanding and be respectful. The world of big politics is like a big family. Kazakhstan has already won respect in the international arena and will earn a remarkable standing in the world," Ms Madenova said.

In her words, the most important thing is to preserve the peace for the upcoming generations. "Let there be peace in the world! Children are our future!" she added.



Member of the scientific-expert group of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Pavel Magleli is proud that Kazakhstan won a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).



"I am very proud to be the citizen of Kazakhstan. Few countries get the honor to become a member of the UN Security Council. This is a huge honor," Mr. Magleli told Kazinform correspondent.

Pavel Magleli's family moved to Kazakhstan over 110 years ago. He says he raises his grandchildren in the spirit of Kazakhstani patriotism.

"They [grandchildren] have just returned from Russia and now say that there is no place like home. I am confident that our country will overcome all difficulties. I wish all Kazakhstanis peace, kindness and good health," he added.



Liter newspaper correspondent Zhanat Sisikenova said that the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is a huge responsibility for our country and its recognition in the international arena.



"This year our republic marks 25 years of its independence. Today our country is universally known as a republic that has abandoned its nuclear arsenal and promotes peaceful settlement of political issues thanks to its leader Nursultan Nazarbayev. I am glad that Kazakhstan was elected to the UN Security Council," Ms Sisikenova said.

She hopes that UNSC membership will promote Kazakhstan's image abroad.



Election of our country as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is a big achievement for Kazakhstan in terms of strengthening of global security, believes Professor of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Kuralai Baizakova.



Right after Kazakhstan was elected to the UNSC, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said this is a success of Kazakhstan's foreign policy conducted by President Nursultan Nazarbayev," Prof. Baizakova said at the international roundtable "New breakthrough in foreign policy: the Republic of Kazakhstan - a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council" on Thursday.

"President Nazarbayev, in turn, expressed hope that it will be the victory of the entire Central Asian region. Since attaining independence Kazakhstan has demonstrated that its foreign policy is committed to the existing trends in the global development. Our country managed to integrate into the international community and earned a remarkable standing in the world," she added.



Chairman of the Slavonic Cultural Center Tatyana Kuzina says that the election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is mainly thanks to its activity in the international arena.



"Living in Kazakhstan one can clearly see how authority of our leader is growing globally. Our cultural center is part of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. It was a wide decision to create it. By establishing the assembly he let us know that we are all equal," Ms Kuzina told Kazinform correspondent.

In her words, Kazakhstan is a home to people of many nationalities.

"By preserving inter-ethnic and inter-faith peace on its territory, Kazakhstan has earned a remarkable standing in the world. President Nazarbayev's Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" also sparked intense public interest. I am sure that as a peaceful state, Kazakhstan will greatly contribute to the work of the UN Security Council," she added.



Kogamdyk kelisim Alexandra Murzina told Kazinform that independent Kazakhstan is internationally recognized thanks to President Nursultan Nazarbayev. His wise policy is widely supported not only by Kazakhstanis, but by foreign politicians and citizens of the world.



"The fact that Kazakhstan was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the confirmation of its authority and its contribution to strengthening international security," she said.

"Our Kazakhstan is the most peaceful country. It is illustrated by 25 years of its independent history. Since the early days of independence the state attaches great importance to preserving stability and unity in the society. Preservation of inter-ethnic and inter-faith accord is the biggest achievement of Kazakhstan. Initiated by the Kazakh leader, the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is a unique universally recognized model of maintaining peace and accord," Ms Murzina noted.

"Representatives of over 100 nationalities reside in Pavlodar region. They want to live, develop and interact with each other. We do realize that it is possible only under conditions of peace. That is why we've always supported Nursultan Nazarbayev's policy. We are confident that our country under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev will exert efforts to preserve and strengthen peace in Kazakhstan and around the world," she added.



Executive Director of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Karaganda region Serik Sanaubayev is confident that Kazakhstan being a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council can impact the process of UN reforming.



"Election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council is a great event. Many countries would like to be there, and Kazakhstan is first among Central Asian countries to be elected as a member of the Organization. Obviously, the foreign policy of Kazakhstan in the spheres of security, environment and the other spheres played an important role in the election process," the representative of the business community told.



The membership of Kazakhstan in the UN will increase the image of the country in the international arena, the expert believes.



"President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the inevitability of the reformation of the UN at the session of the UN General Assembly. I think Kazakhstan will have a great impact on the reforming process," S. Sanaubayev stressed.



It is worth mentioning that the Security Council is the only UN body with real power. It recommends to the General Assembly the appointment of the Secretary-General and the admission of new members to the United Nations. Besides maintaining international peace and security, the Security Council has a responsibility to ensure that populations are protected in every country from genocide, war, crimes, and more. Being a relatively young country, Kazakhstan has a lot to offer as it boasts an extensive experience in terms of nuclear disarmament, international peacekeeping and maintaining one of Eurasia's most dynamic economic growth records. As a Muslim nation, Kazakhstan will contribute to resolving issues of extremist violence arising in the Middle East. Kazakhstan also abandoned the 4th largest nuclear arsenal after the collapse of the USSR. The republic is an active participant of many international forums and organizations - it chaired the OSCE in 2010, the Ministerial Conference of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2011, where Kazakhstan's chairmanship resulted in creation of the OIC Institute for Food Security and the OIC Commission on Human Rights; the CICA and SCO in 2010-2011.During its two-year term on the UN Security Council Kazakhstan will have a unique opportunity to bring perspectives that have yet to be heard.