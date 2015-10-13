Kazakhstan, the Netherlands agreed on coop in ERS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Netherlands Space Office (NSO) headed by its Director Ger Nieuwpoort visited the National Space Centre of Astana. The foreign guests were met by the representatives of JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary (Kazcosmos).

Welcoming the delegation, Vice Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry Meirbek Moldabekov noted that both Kazcosmos and the NSO have good opportunities to collaborate in space and geo-information sectors including application of satellite remote sensing technologies in agriculture, ecology, energy and infrastructure. Acting Chairman of Kazcosmos Marat Nurguzhin familiarized the guests with the activity of the company, the Kazakhstan's national operator of the Earth remote sensing system (ERS) and high-resolution satellite navigation system. According to Ger Nieuwpoort, the meeting allowed the Dutch company present its potential to the leadership of the Kazakh Aerospace Committee and discuss long-term cooperation in this sphere. "Now the point at issue is the real ways of cooperation between the Dutch space industry and Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary which possesses modern ERS," he noted. Following the talks, the parties agreed to develop a list of joint pilot projects. Both sides' experts will compile a business plan to establish a joint venture in Kazakhstan which will apply ERS results and will use space technologies for economic development. Upon completion of the visit, the heads of Kazcosmos and Dutch company NEVASCO signed an agreement on cooperation. The space industry of the Netherlands number more than 60 small and medium enterprises, research institutions and universities.