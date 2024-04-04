Kazakhstan, The Netherlands discuss bilateral political, trade and economic ties

At the initiative of the Dutch side, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu had a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported Apr 3.

During the conversation, the sides discussed strengthening of bilateral political, trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation within the framework of multilateral institutions. The issues of visa facilitation for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the framework of the Schengen area were separately discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the international agenda and agreed to maintain regular dialogue.