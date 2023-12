ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Under the leadership of Michal Bílek, the Kazakhstan national football team defeated Scotland in a home match of the EURO 2020 Qualification round, SPORTINFORM reports.

Kazakhstan - Scotland 3-0 (2-0)

Goals:

Yuriy Pertsukh 6'

Yan Vorogovskiy 10'

Baktiyar Zaynutdinov 51'.