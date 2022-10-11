Kazakhstan threshes 21.6 mln tons of wheat in bunker weight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Over the past 9 months the agricultural output grew by 6.9% to reach 6.8 tn,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Government meeting.

Over the past 9 months, the agricultural output grew by 6.9% due to an increase in crop production by 11% and animal products by 1.1%.

As of today, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions are close to wrapping up wheat harvesting.

As of October 10, 15.9 ml ha of crops or 99.5% of total acreage have been collected, 21.6 mln tons were threshed in bunker weight at an average yield of 13.5 centners/ha.













Photo:gov.kz