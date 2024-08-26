Kazakhstan threshes nearly 2.7 mln tons of grain

Harvesting work kicked off in the regions of Kazakhstan. The mass campaign is set to begin throughout the country in the third decade of August, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As of August 26, nearly 1.5 million tons of grain crops and grain legumes were collected at an average crop yield of 17.9 centners per hectare. Almost 2.7 million tons of grain have been threshed so far.

Over 1.3 million tons of green crops were harvested with an average yield reaching 250.6 centners per hectare.

149,900 tractors, 37,600 grain combine harvesters, 14,900 harvesters and 195,000 units of equipment are deployed in harvesting work.

Notably, concessionary financing of spring sowing and harvesting campaign hit 580 billion tenge that is threefold more compared to the previous years.