Kazakhstan threshs 5.5 mln tons of grain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 3, Kazakhstan has threshed 5,554,900 tons of grain, Kazinform reports.

As of reporting date farm producers gathered 4,833,700 ha or 31.7% of the total harvested area, the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry reports. The average yield is 11.5 centners per ha. Last September, the country collected 2,435,100 ha or 16.2% of the total acreage. The average yield made 15.1 centners per ha.

This year’s harvesting area settled at 15,230,100 ha against 15,027,300 ha in 2018.