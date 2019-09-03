EN
    12:12, 03 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan threshs 5.5 mln tons of grain

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 3, Kazakhstan has threshed 5,554,900 tons of grain, Kazinform reports.

    As of reporting date farm producers gathered 4,833,700 ha or 31.7% of the total harvested area, the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry reports. The average yield is 11.5 centners per ha. Last September, the country collected 2,435,100 ha or 16.2% of the total acreage. The average yield made 15.1 centners per ha.

    This year’s harvesting area settled at 15,230,100 ha against 15,027,300 ha in 2018.



