Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Foreign Media competition winners awarded

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 29, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Chief Editors’ Club, Kazakh Tourism, and the CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia) Secretariat, hosted the award ceremony for the winners of the eighth annual international contest, «Kazakhstan Through the Eyes of Foreign Media».

Authors from Azerbaijan, Canada, Ethiopia, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Canada were chosen as winners in various categories, including tourism and CICA. Their publications covered a range of topics, including Kazakhstan's growing global engagement and investment potential, its culture, tourism, and CICA's role in international peace and security.

Welcoming the winners, Roman Vasilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, noted the high caliber of all entries and the growing number of applications received. This year, the jury reviewed over 70 submissions from 40 countries, Kazinform learnt from the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Significantly, the award ceremony coincided with the International Day against Nuclear Tests, established by the UN on the initiative of Kazakhstan in 2009. In his speech, Vasilenko underscored Kazakhstan's contributions to nuclear non-proliferation and introduced Kazakh artist and anti-nuclear activist Karipbek Kuyukov, whose exhibition was displayed in the foyer of the Ministry as part of the event.

Roman Vassilenko also elaborated on Kazakhstan's role in strengthening trade, economic, and transport and logistics ties between Europe and Asia, as well as its efforts to promote global and economic cooperation. He highlighted that Kazakhstan launched the Astana International Forum (AIF), which seeks to foster dialogue among Middle Powers, serving as a platform to «amplify voices for peace, progress, and solidarity» amid increasing global polarization and geopolitical challenges.

The ceremony was attended by Bibigul Zheksenbai, President of Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club, Ambassador Doulat Kuanyshev, CICA expert in the politico-military dimension, Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Vice-Minister of Culture and Sports, Kairat Sadvakassov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Tourism, as well as ambassadors and diplomats from Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Spain, Italy, Canada, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan.

Bibigul Zheksenbai expressed gratitude to all contest participants and noted that the published materials positively influence Kazakhstan's international image. Doulat Kuanyshev highlighted the works of the two winners in the CICA category and outlined Kazakhstan's priorities for its current chairmanship of CICA.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, Saidikram Niyazkhodzhaev, congratulated those present on Kazakhstan’s upcoming Constitution Day on August 30 and noted Kazakhstan's special role in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. The Ambassador also emphasized the importance of objective media coverage of large-scale reforms in Central Asian countries and wished luck in building a New Kazakhstan.

Canadian journalist Donovan Mackenzie noted that Kazakhstan and Canada share several common features, including inter-ethnic and inter-religious harmony, active foreign policy, as well as the experience of being neighbors to major powers. He extended his wishes for Kazakhstan's success in achieving its goals.

A reporter from the Vietnamese national radio «The Voice of Vietnam» Xuan Nguyen thanked the organizers on behalf of all participants for the opportunity to visit Kazakhstan and expressed hope for strengthened friendship and increased tourism between Vietnam and Kazakhstan.

In addition to receiving commemorative prizes, the winners of the contest will tour Astana, Almaty, and the East Kazakhstan region, during which they will visit cultural and historical sites and engage with notable speakers.