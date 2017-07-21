Kazakhstan thrusts back over 323 tons of quarantine products to exporting countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Agriculture has informed on returning more than 323 tons of quarantine products to the exporting nations, Kazinform reports.

According to the ministry's press service, 21 violations of the phyto-sanitary control legislation of Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Economic Union were revealed from July 1 to 14, while inspecting the high pest risk quarantine products imported into the country. For instance, in 7 cases, the products (potatoes 95.9 tons, sawn timber 64.2 cubic meters) from the Russian Federation were accompanied by invalid phytosanitary certificates. From China, one case of importing the medicinal herbs weighing 27 kg without the relevant documents confirming phytosanitary safety has been found. From Uzbekistan, violations of the EAEU Unified Phytosanitary Requirements (absence of a record of the origin of products from the zones, places or areas free of quarantine items) have been revealed in 10 cases of importing 227,255 tons of vegetables and fruits.

In addition, while importing 1.4 tons of plums from Uzbekistan, quarantine items, oriental fruit moths, were found. The materials have been sent to the court with regard to this fact.

Western flower thrips was found among some of 3,700 flowers from Ecuador. In accordance with the legislation requirements, the infected lot of flowers was destroyed.

The violators have been subjected to administrative liability. The above mentioned quarantine products, 323,182 tons in weight and 64,2 cu m in volume, were returned to the territories of the exporting countries.