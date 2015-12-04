EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:04, 04 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to abolish price regulation from Jan 1, 2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Beginning from January 1, 2017 Kazakhstan will abolish price regulation, this has been voiced by Serik Zhumangarin, chairman of the Committee on Regulation of Natural Monopolies and Protection of Competition, at a press conference in Central Communications Service.

    He said that beginning from January 1, 2017 price regulation will be canceled because it will be replaced by tools of antitrust regulation. Thus, from January 1, 2016 the tegister of dominant market would be limited to the subjects of highly concentrated (regulated) markets. Mr. Zhumangarin stressed that any price regulation is a barrier to business. As noted S.Zhumangarin, healthy competition is the foundation of any business and normalization of prices.

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!