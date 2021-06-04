Kazakhstan to achieve herd immunity in late September, says expert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Well-known Kazakh allergist and immunologist Rafail Rozenson is confident that mass vaccination is the only way to beat the COVID-19 infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the expert, at least 70-75% of the population is needed to be vaccinated to reduce the spread of the virus in Kazakhstan. He added that given the country’s capacity to provide 2 million vaccines a month it will be possible to immunize 11 million or 60% of the population to achieve herd immunity by late September.

The speaker said that countries such as Israel, the USA, and GB have either put or close to put an end to the COVID-19 situation. In those countries at least 70% of the population has been vaccinated. He noted that only 40 people with COVID-19 are in ICU in Israel. The USA has been succeeding with the vaccination efforts with around 70% of the people inoculated and falling new cases.