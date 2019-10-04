Kazakhstan to additionally invest $20bn in transport and logistics projects
The Head of State pointed out that in the past decade Kazakhstan had invested more than $30bn in transport infrastructure. More than 2,000km of railroads were built and 7,000km of motor roads were repaired. The capacity of the sea ports was increased to 27mn tonnes. 5 railroad and 6 international highway networks are running via Kazakhstan.
«By 2025, we are planning to invest additional $20bn in transport and logistics projects. We stand for openness of our space for new viable transport and logistics solutions,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
«Apart from development and sale of natural resources, the modern world prioritizes transport and logistics services as well. In two years, Kazakhstan plans to receive more than $5bn in this sphere,» he added.
Recall that the Kazakh President arrived in Sochi on October 3 to participate in the 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club. This year the event brought together more 140 experts from 27 countries.