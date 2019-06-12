Kazakhstan to adopt Environmental Code

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan will adopt the Environmental Code," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"The current critical condition of environment causes anxiety. That's why our country needs the integrated ecological policy. It is necessary to adopt the Environmental Code to give an impetus to protection of environment," the Head of State said following the inauguration ceremony.



The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Independence Palace. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially entered upon the office of the President of Kazakhstan.