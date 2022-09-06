EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:17, 06 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to adopt Urban Development Code

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov announced plans to raise the efficiency of special economic zones, Kazinform reports.

    «The real economy development direction suggests taking 15 measures,» he told the meeting.

    «To attract investments to the development of mineral resources conforming amendments will be inserted into the legislation to simplify procedures. To raise the efficiency of special economic zones it is planned to take some steps, including a differentiated approach to granting investment privileges in the special economic zones,» said the Minister.

    Besides, a brand new document, the Urban Development Code, will be adopted in Kazakhstan to reform the architecture and construction sector and update the out-of-date civil engineering standards.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Construction 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!