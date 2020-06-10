Kazakhstan to adopt US national parks development model

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, told about the development of the national parks in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«The Ministry prioritizes development of ecotourism. Currently Kazakhstan numbers 13 national parks, 1.5 mln visited them in 2019. The key problems ecotourism faces are low quality of locations, food services, a lack of corresponding infrastructure such as equipped trails, information centres, rental centers, souvenirs shops, viewing decks,» the Minister told during an online meeting.

He also added that international experience was studied. For example, there are 400 tourist and recreational facilities at the Yosemite National Park in the US. It annually attracts 5 mln tourists, with more than 7,000 staff workers.

The Minister stressed that Kazakhstan decided to adopt the US model for the development of national parks which highlights building itineraries and nature trails, glamping, camping, viewing decks, ethnic auyls, camping areas. The Ile Alatau Park ecotourism development master plan was also developed. In four years to come no less than KZT 12 bln will be invested into infrastructure, some 1,000 jobs will be created.

The volume of investments into the development of national parks will hit KZT 50 bln, the flow of tourists will increase from 1.5 mln to 15.5 mln, 20,000 jobs will be created until 2030.

According to Mirzagaliyev, the Ministry will also set up the Council for the development of national parks.