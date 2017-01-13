Kazakhstan to advocate CA’s interests in UNSC – FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the final day of his working trip to New York, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov had a meeting with permanent representatives of Central Asia and Afghanistan to the UN.

At a meeting, K.Abdrakhmanov said that Kazakhstan, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council representing vast region in the organization for the first time in history, intends to advocate the interests of all Central Asian countries. In particular, he noted that without fundamental solution of the key problems of Afghanistan, it is impossible to ensure long-term stability and security in our part of the world.

In turn, the diplomats of the region’s countries backed Kazakhstan’s plans on promotion of Central Asian interests through its membership in the UN Security Council and confirmed adherence to continuation of constructive interaction at the political and expert levels. Besides, the meeting praised the Political Address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the UN Security Council.

Kairat Abdrakhmanov also held working meeting with his counterparts from Italy, Sweden, Ethiopia, Poland and Latvia, Deputy Foreign Minister of Great Britain, during which the sides had a fruitful exchange of views on bilateral relations and UN agenda.

In general, the first international trip of the newly appointed Kazakh Minister enabled to constructively present Astana’s plan as a responsible member of the UN Security Council, who is ready to qualitatively contribute to the activity of this important political structure on maintaining peace and stability in global scale as well as to strengthen the contacts with the new leadership of the UN Secretariat, foreign ministries and delegations of the member countries, including the UNSC member states.