Kazakhstan to allocate 60% of public grants for vocational students

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Additional 10,000 grants will be awarded to the young people living in the densely-populated areas in Atyrau and Mangistau regions,» Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Kuanysh Yergaliyev said.

«In the 2022-2023 academic year the public procurement will exceed 88,000. Of which 73,000 grants will be allocated for getting the Bachelor’s Degrees, over 33,000 for Master’s Degrees and 1,890 for PhDs. Over 42,000 educational scholarships will be awarded this year, 60% of them for vocational students. Besides, 10,000 grants will be given to the youth of the densely-populated areas of Atyrau and Mangistau regions. The Serpin program will provide 3,656 grants. 490 grants will be awarded to foreign students. Of which 150 are for Central Asian nations, and 100 for students of the OIC member states,» he added.