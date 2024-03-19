Kazakhstan to allocate KZT15.4bn for border crossing points reconstruction this year
This year, Kazakhstan is to channel 15.4 billion tenge to upgrade nine border crossing points, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the Kazakh transport ministry, the country has 52 border crossing points, including on EAEU borders with China (5), Uzbekistan (8), and Turkmenistan (1) as well as eight border crossing points within the EAEU, including 30 with Russia and eight with Kyrgyzstan.
As the ministry informed, due to the increased transit potential there are crossing points unable to promptly handle flows of people and vehicles, leading to congestions.
To address this issue, reconstruction of border crossing points is underway. In 2024, around 15.4 billion tenge has been allocated to reconstruct nine crossing points, said the ministry.