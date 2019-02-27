Kazakhstan to allot 2trl tenge to implement President's instructions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has commissioned to earmark 2 trillion tenge and channel it into the implementation of the tasks set at the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party in Astana, Kazinform reports.

"All the projects and areas discussed today are of complex character and associated with the long-term goals of the party. If we join our efforts and work together, people will greatly benefit [from those projects]," President Nazarbayev said at the Congress on Wednesday.



"We will allot 2 trillion tenge from the budget in next three years," the Kazakh leader vowed.