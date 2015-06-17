Kazakhstan to amend legislation to implement ambitious Plan of Nation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Government has addressed the parliament with a request to adopt amendments to the legislation for the implementation of "100 steps of the Head of State" before the end of 2015, this was informed by Prime Minister Karim Massimov at a joint session of the both chambers of the parliament.

Karim Massimov noted that the practical implementation of "100 steps of the Head of State" will require major changes in the legislation. Therefore, the Government refers to the Parliament to adopt these laws before the end of 2015, so that the government could work in the new legal framework from 1 January 2016.