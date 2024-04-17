Kazakhstan to apply digital tools to reduce share of import, support local manufacturers

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov got familiarized with the digital tools for domestic manufacturer support and flood situation forecast, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

Upon the Kazakh Prime minister’s instruction, the digital tools for domestic manufacturer support have been developed. In particular, the systems developed allow for monitoring the work of production facilities to reveal facts of infringement of their interests by government bodies online. The goal is to give an additional impetus to the development of Kazakhstani production to reduce the share of import in the country’s market.

Photo: Kazakh government

Given the current flood situation in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, a prototype system of flood modelling and reservoir filling forecast was reviewed. As part of the prototype development, algorithms for gutter modelling and calculation have been developed as well as pilot tests have been carried out in some river sections. The digital tool is set to allow for overregulated and unregulated gutter calculations as well as show flood zones on maps with a given water level.

Photo: Kazakh government

Following the expert discussions of the digital solutions presented, head of the Kazah government Bektenov approved the projects and instructed to begin introducing them in a pilot mode.

The Kazakh Prime minister tasked in the shortest possible time to launch a service to receive applications for compensation of damage caused by floods as well as keep a record and control of flood control measures taken online with the use of the existing CCTV cameras.

The Head of State set a strategic task to make Kazakhstan an IT country in his address. For the right management solutions, we need to have quality operative information and apply new technology. It is necessary to scale up the approaches to other sectors of the economy. There are all tools and information. It is important to establish an exchange of data and integration of systems, said Bektenov.

Digital development, innovations and aerospace industry minister Bagdat Mussin was assigned with the task to ensure timely update of data and accelerated introduction of digital tools in all spheres of life.