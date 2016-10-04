Kazakhstan to apply Sweden’s experience in rational use of lands

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov has met today with Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Sven-Erik Bucht.

The meeting discussed the main areas and further prospects of the Kazakh-Swedish bilateral cooperation in agriculture and rural territories development.

Representatives of the major Swedish food manufacturing and processing companies (Alfa Laval, DeLaval, Tetra Pak, EMVE Sweden AB etc.) attended the meeting.

The Swedish side expressed interest in sale of equipment, technologies for agriculture and food industry.

Kazakhstani side offered to cooperate in scientific cluster on development of forage production, rational use of lands, forestry and mechanization of agriculture.

As the press service of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry informs, the Swedish delegation will participate in the Kyzylzhar Invest Forum in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

For reference:

Foreign trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Sweden in agricultural products made $10.1mln in 2015.

Kazakhstan exports wheat (8,800 tonnes) and soybeans (2,100 tonnes) to Sweden.