    11:23, 30 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to appoint new Vice Minister of Digital Development

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the Government decree Azamat Batyrkozha is appointed the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

    Born in 1972 in North Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Dzerzhinsky Military Academy and Turan-Astana University.

    Prior to the appointment has been working as the CEO at Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC.


