Kazakhstan to approve list of 65 biggest enterprises, holdings for privatization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is not happy with the pace and scope of the second wave of privatization in the country, the Akorda's Twitter account says.

The Head of State said at the enlarged session of the Government on Wednesday that the work on the second wave of privatization is on, but its pace and scope are unsatisfactory. According to the Kazakh President, only 213 facilities [only 28% of the forecast numbers] have been handed over to private ownership since the onset of the privatization program in Kazakhstan. In this context, President Nazarbayev ordered the Government to approve the list of 65 largest enterprises and national holdings for privatization.