    18:47, 12 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to approve Water Code concept by yearend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will approve Water Code concept by the yearend,» Kazakh Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serik Kozhaniyazov said.

    The analysis of the effective Water Code showed that since 2003 the Code underwent changes and transformations by 68%. It is mainly focused on practical use of water. The new Water Code should strengthen water resources preservation and water demand management directions.


