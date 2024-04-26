Kazakhstan to assist Afghanistan in developing digital government

Kazakhstani digital solutions Data Lake, Smart Bridge and Gov.kz have been presented during the official visit of the Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin to Afghanistan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Today, Kazakhstan is among world leaders when it comes to transition of public services to online format. We’re keen on sharing our experience and best practices with our Afghan partners. Another priority area is schools’ connection to the internet. We’re ready to provide necessary support to ensure access of all schoolchildren to education, said Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

The sides also discussed the possibility of increasing the internet traffic in Afghanistan from 60 to 100 gigabits per second as part of the commercial cooperation between Kazakhtelecom and Afghantelecom.

During the official visit of the Kazakh delegation to Afghanistan, 35 Kazakhstani companies presented their products and services at the Kazakhstan-Afghanistan Business Forum and the themed exhibition in Kabul.