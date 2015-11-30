Kazakhstan to assume chairmanship in TURKPA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 3-4, 2015 Astana will host the 6th Plenary Session of the Turkic Parliamentary Assembly during which Kazakhstan will assume the presidency in this organization, Majilis press service informs.

This parliamentary union of the Turkic-speaking countries was established on the initiative of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. Hungary received the status of the TURKPA observer country in June 2014 in Baku.

An international conference on “Statehood and Parliamentarism in the Great Steppe” and a meeting of the TURKPA Council are planned to be held on the sidelines of the Plenary Session.

Heads of parliamentary delegations will also meet with leadership of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company.

The plenary session will start with the ceremony of handing over the chairmanship in TURKPA from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan.

Chairman of the Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Asylbek Zheenbekov, heads of delegations of the Azerbaijan Milli Majlis and Turkey’s Grand National Assembly are expected to deliver a speech during the plenary session.